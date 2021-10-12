‘Too expensive’: Second group opposes Utah Inland Port Authority use of $150 million bonds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Another group has spoken out in opposition to the Utah Inland Port Authority Board of Directors’ decision to use $150 million in bonds to fund six infrastructure projects.

The United Utah Party says the bonds are “too expensive” and the group is calling for “increased responsibility and accountability with taxpayers money.”

The group released a press statement Tuesday afternoon addressing their concerns on the “enormous price tag on the Utah Port Authority’s new bond approval.”

“This is not what fiscal responsibility looks like,” UUP Chair Hillary Stirling said in a press release to ABC4.“The $150 million is far too high a cost to Utah taxpayers without a guarantee of accountability in construction of the public infrastructure district.”

In the statement, the group alleges that the bond process was done with a lack of transparency, denying Utah voters the chance to weigh in on how their tax dollars will be spent and to hold public officials accountable.

On Oct. 11, the Utah Inland Port Authority Board of Directors approved the creation of a Public Infrastructure District, in a 9-2 vote, to fund six new projects which they say will reduce current air emissions and improve rail access for Utah businesses.

The projects will take place in UIPA’s current jurisdictional area in the northwest of Salt Lake Valley. The projects are aimed at reducing the impacts created by existing industrial development according to a press release.

Stop the Polluting Port is another group that has spoken out in opposition to this decision.

“With thousands of shipping containers coming to Utah by rail every day and being off-loaded in the inland port area onto trucks, this would massively increase the number of polluting diesel trucks traveling in the inland port area, throughout the Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah,” the group says on their website.