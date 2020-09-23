Toddler found roaming streets with injuries from broken glass, man charged with child endangerment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A toddler was found roaming the streets in Washington County with injuries from broken glass in her hands.

Police say the child is either one or two years old. The person who called police reported that they recognized the child from a home across the street and tried to contact those in the home but was unsuccessful.

The witness was holding the toddler who was reportedly wearing no shoes with dirty feet which were scratched. Police say there was also dried blood on the toddler’s right hand with a small laceration on her palm.

The child was reportedly not crying when police arrived on scene.

The witness told police that about an hour before she found the child, she could hear loud crying from inside or near the area. The witness didn’t think to take action at the time because she did not believe the child in distress. However, when she went outside to go to her vehicle she saw the child on the road without shoes on and became concerned, according to police.

The witness reportedly approached the child and found her holding a glass pipe with burnt residue in her hand. She opened the child’s hand to remove the glass and noticed the pipe was broken with the child’s hand bleeding on the palm.

Police say that is when the witness immediately grabbed the child out of the road and took her to her home and began banging on the front door.

After several minutes with no response, police say the witness returned to her residence with the child to call them.

The witness gave police the glass pipe that the child was holding onto when police arrived. Police say they recognized that the glass pipe was drug paraphernalia used to consume illegal narcotics.

Police then attempted to find a parent or guardian by knocking at the front door of the child’s home but there was no response.

After several attempts, a man, Terrance Eugene Davis came to the door with no shirt or shoes on wearing only pajama pants, according to police.

The Davis confirmed to police that the child lived in the home. Police say the man was arrested and interviewed.

During the interview, Davis told police that he and the child were both napping and he wasn’t aware the child had left the home. Davis admitted to police that he had used illegal narcotics the day before, according to a Probable cause Statement.

Davis denied any knowledge of how the child ended up with a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics and told police that it didn’t belong to him.

Davis was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment and Reckless Child Abuse/Neglect.