SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — October is National Crime Prevention Month, and local law enforcement agencies are sharing how to help communities remain safe.

The Syracuse Police Department shared tips in three categories: protecting yourself, your home, and your vehicle.

To protect yourself, the police department said to stay in well-lit populated areas, have your keys ready when transitioning to your car or house, and trust your instincts.

To protect your home, Syracuse Police said to keep your garage doors closed, lock your house doors, do not hide spare keys outside of your house, and install motion-censored lights outside of your home.

To protect your vehicle, the police department said to not leave keys in your car, keep your car locked, park in well-lit areas, and to not leave valuables and weapons inside vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The National Crime Prevention Council designated October Crime Prevention Month in 1984. Every October since then, the council recognizes and celebrates crime prevention while promoting awareness of important issues such as victimization, volunteerism, and creating safer, more caring communities.

As Halloween approaches, the National Crime Prevention Council offers these crime-prevention tips: