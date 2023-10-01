SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — October is National Crime Prevention Month, and local law enforcement agencies are sharing how to help communities remain safe.
The Syracuse Police Department shared tips in three categories: protecting yourself, your home, and your vehicle.
To protect yourself, the police department said to stay in well-lit populated areas, have your keys ready when transitioning to your car or house, and trust your instincts.
To protect your home, Syracuse Police said to keep your garage doors closed, lock your house doors, do not hide spare keys outside of your house, and install motion-censored lights outside of your home.
To protect your vehicle, the police department said to not leave keys in your car, keep your car locked, park in well-lit areas, and to not leave valuables and weapons inside vehicles.
The National Crime Prevention Council designated October Crime Prevention Month in 1984. Every October since then, the council recognizes and celebrates crime prevention while promoting awareness of important issues such as victimization, volunteerism, and creating safer, more caring communities.
As Halloween approaches, the National Crime Prevention Council offers these crime-prevention tips:
- Clear your yard and sidewalk of any obstacles or decorations that may be hard to see in the dark, lest someone go bump in the night.
- Keep your house well-lit, both inside and out.
- Ask your Neighborhood Watch or local citizen’s group to patrol your community.
- Report any suspicious or criminal activity to your police or sheriff’s department.
- Check to ensure that costumes are flame-retardant so that young ones are safe around jack-o’-lanterns, candles, and other flames.
- Look for brightly colored costumes, attach reflector strips to costumes and bags, and remind trick-or-treaters to carry glow sticks and flashlights.
- If a costume involves any sort of fake weapon, make sure that it is made of a flexible material such as cardboard or foam.
- Older kids should trick-or-treat in groups; kids walking around alone are never as safe as those in groups, and especially not at night. Younger kids should be accompanied by a parent or trusted neighbor.
- Review the route for trick-or-treating beforehand and set a time set when kids should be home. Also, have a plan if your child gets separated from his or her friends or from you.
- Remind your children not to enter strange houses or cars.
- Check all treats at home in a well-lit place. Be especially wary of anything that is not wrapped by the factory or that is no longer sealed.