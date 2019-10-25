Tips to keep children safe on Halloween

ABC4 News – Twice as many kids are hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any day all year, according to The Utah Department of Health.

Salt Lake Community College Institute of Public Safety is sharing safety tips for drivers and children on Halloween.

For kids,

  1. Always trick-or-treat with an adult until at least age 12.
  2. Look left, right and left again when crossing; always walk, don’t run, when crossing streets.
  3. Only trick-or-treat in familiar areas that are well lit. Visit homes where the residents are known.
  4. Never dart out into the street or cross in between parked cars.

For drivers,

  1. Slow down and anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic
  2. With full headlights on, take extra time to actively look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.
  3. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
  4. Put down all distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and pedestrians.

