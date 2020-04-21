Tips from mental health professionals for feelings of social isolation

Monette Cash a licensed social worker with St. Marks Hospital joined ABCC4 Utah’s Glen Mills to discuss mental health tips and suggestions we can all use to reduce stress and anxiety during social isolation.

With uncertainty of the future, a lot of people are stressed and anxious right now. Everyone needs to remember that social distancing should be viewed as physical distancing and continue to use the internet to keep in contact with loved ones.

A few specific coping skills that can help everyone if they begin to experience anxiety and depression is to stay focused in the present moment. Focus on what you can control and let go of what you can’t control. Monette likes to help people with grounding. This is an exercise where you tap into the 5 senses and stay mindful of what we are doing right now, not what we need to do or what we are going to do in the future.

Monette would also like to remind people that being stuck at home with children all day can be taxing. Children are not normally verbal or have difficultly expressing how they feel. They will act out, have more tantrums, be loud and lose their cool. Make sure you allow them to express their feelings with art projects or exercise.

With social distancing guidelines, unemployment and the state of the economy, accompanied by preexisting mental health conditions, we are seeing a rise in domestic violence, child abuse and the need for support more than ever. Everyone needs to remember to ask for help. There are many options available such as online support groups, apps and also telemedicine.

Did you know:

1 in 4 Americans will experience a diagnosable mental disorder in any given year

50% of mental health problems appear by age 14

75% of all mental health problems occur by age 24

2/3 of people with a known mental disorder do not seek help from a professional treatment provider

If you or a loved one is experiencing issues please reach out to St Mark’s Hospital or call (801) 268-7433. If it is a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

This article contains sponsored content.