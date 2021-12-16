Tips for dealing with inflation and saving money

(ABC4) – With inflation growing at a record-breaking pace during 2021, it wouldn’t hurt to follow some shopping tips geared towards keeping one’s wallet fuller — especially with the holidays approaching.

Analysts from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis say that consumers are now paying over 30% more for energy costs and an additional 4.8% for food when compared to last year.

With the possibility of this rising trend continuing into 2022, Mountain America Credit Union has some shopping tips that — if implemented — will help save you some money.