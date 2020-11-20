Tiny Home built to empower those after incarceration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Volunteers with Architectural Nexus in Utah got together for a worthy cause after 66 volunteers designed and built a tiny home for someone’s life after incarceration.

The home will be donated to Fresh Start Ventures in Provo. The idea is to help them become empowered to lead a successful life.

“Once they have completed this program and it’s time for them to move out, they get 80% of their money back that they paid in rent to put into an escrow account for one year, and it’s earmarked for a home purchase. We want them to buy a condo, buy a home, we want them to get into the middle class and start building wealth,” says Fresh Start Ventures Executive Director Dave Donaldson.

Courtesy Architectural Nexus

The is the second tiny home these volunteers constructed.

Brian Cassil with Architectural Nexus says, “We wanted to try and do something to left each other’s spirits and to help someone in a meaningful way. “

Courtesy Architectural Nexus

The design of the tiny home will create more energy than it uses and engineers say it will only use water that it collects from rain and has many other environmental features to make it eco-friendly.

Friday, the tiny home will be taken to Pleasent Grove to be used by the Fresh Start program.