Timpanogos High School moves to hybrid schedule due to increase in COVID-19 cases

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Orem, Timpanogos High School will transition to a hybrid schedule this week.

“We will close school on Monday, September 21st to allow teachers time to plan,” as stated on the school’s website. “We will review our case counts at the end of September and determine whether we will continue on this schedule.”

The school has divided the number of students in half alphabetically by last name (A-K & L-Z).

Sept. 21 NO SCHOOL (Mon)

Sept. 22 A-K A Day (Tues)

Sept. 23 A-K B Day (Wed)Sept. 24 L-Z A Day (Thurs)

Sept. 25 L-Z B Day (Friday)

Sept. 28 A-K A Day (Mon)Sept. 29 A-K B Day (Tues)

Sept. 30 L-Z A Day (Wed)

Oct 1 L-Z B Day (Thurs)

At this time, the school has chosen to continue all extra-curricular activities including athletics, drivers ed, etc., as normal.