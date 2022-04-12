SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash that’s causing major traffic delays on I-80 Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-80 near 500 E. in Salt Lake City around 5:30 a.m.

The multi-vehicle crash caused a car to erupt in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple lanes are blocked at this time as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers headed to the area should expect heavy traffic delays.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.