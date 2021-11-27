Three structures destroyed in massive West Jordan fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three structures have been completely destroyed after a massive fire in West Jordan on Friday night.

The West Jordan Fire Department says they responded to a two-alarm fire inside a detached garage near 8545 Susan Way.

Officials say the flames first ignited inside a detached home garage. The fire continued growing and eventually spread to two homes located north and south of the garage. The three affected structures were completely engulfed by the flames and eventually destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and crews are currently investigating the situation. A neighbor tells ABC4 this isn’t the first time he’s witnessed the garage going up in flames.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

