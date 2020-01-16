Three people displaced after house fire in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire at a home in Peterson, Utah destroyed most of the structure and has displaced a family of three.

According to Morgan County Fire Chief Boyd Carrigan, they were called to the home at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived they found visible flames come from the homes attic.

The homes occupants were able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters began to attack the fire defensively as a safety precaution.

Carrigan says that firefighting efforts were also hampered because hydrants in the area were buried in the snow.

Because of this and the intensity of the fire crews were only able to save 25% of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The family is being assisted by the Utah Red Cross to find temporary housing.

22 firefighters and 4 engines assisted with fighting the fire.

