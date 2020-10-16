Three New Films Streaming this Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three new movies will be out on streaming platforms this weekend that you won’t want to miss.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed the spooky comedy “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” the emotional drama “From the Vine,” and the sci-fi action comedy “Love and Monsters” on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.