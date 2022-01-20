Three more Davis County schools move to remote learning amid COVID surge

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three more schools in the Davis School District will be moving to remote learning on Thursday.

Central Davis Junior High and Creekside Elementary and Foxboro Elementary will start remote learning on Thursday and resume in-person classes on Jan. 25.

This announcement follows 19 schools in Davis County that moved to remote learning on Wednesday. The move comes after the affected schools exceeded thresholds in the state’s Test-to-Stay program.

An order issued by Gov. Spencer Cox on Jan. 13 allows schools to provide remote learning in an effort to curb the continuing outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

“The goal of remote learning is to continue educating students while keeping them physically separate from one another,” officials say. “This gives schools a chance to slow the spread of the virus as the COVID-19 omicron variant has added an additional challenge in this pandemic.”

Utah legislators are expected to provide additional protocols regarding school districts in the next two weeks.