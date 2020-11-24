Three men charged for attempting to buy guns without a license in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Three men have been charged after attempting to buy 27 weapons without a license from August to November 2020.

According to a news release, Erick Lopez, 20, Christopher Lopez 22, and Bryan Rodriguez, all of California, traveled to Utah on multiple occasions to purchase a total of 27 guns, with the intent to later sell them.

Between Aug. 1 and Aug 27., a suspect not named by police made three separate purchases from three different federal firearms licensees, for a total of 12 pistols.

In October 2020, one of these pistols was found in the possession of a convicted felon during a traffic stop in Arizona, a release said.

Investigators also later linked the rental car used in the purchase of the weapons to an associate of Christopher and Erick Lopez.

On November 4, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents learned that the unnamed suspect was trying to purchase 12 pistols from another FFL. ATF agents later observed the suspect signing paperwork for the guns and transferring the weapons to a car parked in a nearby alleyway.

ATF agents confronted the suspect, who admitted buying the guns for three other people, who the suspect identified as Erick and Christopher Lopez. After further investigation, law enforcement identified Bryan Rodriguez as the third suspect.

Police say none of the suspects had a valid license to purchase or sell weapons, according to a release.

After the suspects’ initial court appearances, a judge deemed Erick Lopez to a “risk of danger to the community” and ordered him to remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

