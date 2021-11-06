UPDATE: Three arrested after large SLC fight led to multiple injuries

SATURDAY 11/6/21 9:32 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three people have been arrested, including the suspected shooter, in a violent disturbance that left three people injured early Saturday morning.

Police say the victims are two 34-year-old men and a 25-year-old man. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Police received a call regarding a disturbance at a parking structure near 39 East Exchange Place around 2:06 a.m. where gunshots could be heard as officers approached the scene.

Upon entering the structure, police discovered a 34-year-old man had been shot, a 25-year-old man had been stabbed and a 34-year-old man had been physically assaulted.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Patrol officers from three SLCPD patrol divisions and members of the SLCPD Gang Unit responded to the scene. SLCPD detectives are currently investigating the situation.

Police are asking anyone with information, photos or video of the incident to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-204727.

