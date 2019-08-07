Three ‘heroes’ honored for stopping potential gunman



HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Three “heroes” were honored by the police chief and mayor for stopping a man from loading a gun inside Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Body camera footage shows police arriving with suspect Jose Sosa on the ground — thanks to the quick actions of three people.

It was in July that Sosa asked to see a firearm and then began loading store ammunition, according to police who have seen store footage.

“Chaos, just unbelievable chaos,” said Dakota Anderson, who was shopping at the time.

“I saw him trying to slip the chambers in the gun and that’s when I got scared,” added Anderson.

The police chief said Tuesday night the suspect’s intent likely was to hurt others within the store.

The chief honored Anderson and two others for taking quick action.

The store employee noticed the suspect trying to load the gun and grabbed the gun, his hands, and the ammunition — and then yelled for help, the chief said Tuesday night.

“Me and this other gentleman tackled him and tried to disarm him. And I just got the ammunition away from him,” said Anderson.

“He could have got that gun loaded. And I’m just glad that didn’t happen.”

