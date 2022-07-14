SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly abusing two children, leaving them with “extensive injuries” in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspects as 31-year-old Randee Coon, 32-year-old Laurie Hackett and 52-year-old Kerri Pavlica. They have each been arrested on 19 counts of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Authorities say the three suspects are accused of abusing and assaulting two children — one 6-year-old and one 17-year-old, leaving them hospitalized with “multiple, serious injuries.”

Officials first received information about the alleged abuse on July 12 around 5:20 a.m. as the two children were being transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

The children were being cared for by the suspects for about four weeks before authorities intervened.

Officials say adults all knowingly participated in or were aware of the ongoing abuse and assaults on the children.

According to police, the children suffered extensive injuries that will require further medical care from professionals.

Authorities are still investigating the case and no further details have been released at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.