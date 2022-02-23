Three arrested after Cedar City trooper finds over 8 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three men were arrested in Cedar City on multiple drug traffic charges after an officer found their vehicle’s window tint to be suspicious.

On Feb. 20, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper observing northbound traffic on Interstate 15 stopped a red sedan near mile marker 68 after observing the vehicle’s extreme window tint which he figured to be illegal.

While approaching the stopped car, the trooper immediately picked up on the scent of alcohol. As stated in the affidavit, the front passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Jesus Pena, appeared extremely intoxicated, while the back seat rider, 30-year-old Abdiel Higuera, was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Jaciel Valdez Higuera, had no ID on him and reported the car was owned by one of his cousins when asked.

After Pena and Valdez Higuera confessed that there was some marijuana inside the vehicle, the trooper became suspicious of further criminal activity. During a car search, the officer located two packages hidden behind the carpet in the trunk of the vehicle. The bags contained multiple sandwich bags of blue M-30 pills identified as fentanyl.

As the search continued, Valdez Higuera disclosed there were more narcotics hidden in a speaker box located in a large vacuum-sealed bag within the car, containing more of the blue M-30 fentanyl pills. Combined, the pills weighed in at eight pounds and six ounces.

The trooper additionally located a black HiPoint handgun tucked behind the plastic underneath the dashboard on the passenger’s side. Though the firearm had a loaded magazine inside, there was no round in the chamber. In a police pat-down, Pena was found with loose bullets in his pocket, along with a black bag that contained $3,240 in cash along with some jewelry.

A mug that doubled as a pipe was found on the floorboard of the passenger’s seat containing marijuana cigarette buds.

All three suspects were arrested on offenses of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, while Pena and Higuera were additionally booked on the offense of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Pena and Valdez Higuera were booked on an offense of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, while Valdez Higuera was individually booked on a window tint violation, Pena was individually booked on an offense of having an open container on the highway, and Higuera was individually booked on the offense of failure to wear a seatbelt.