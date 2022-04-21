WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three juveniles have been arrested after a drive-by shooting left one girl hospitalized in West Jordan on Thursday.

West Jordan Police says three teens ages 14, 16, 18 have been taken into custody during the incident.

One 17-year-old girl was struck by bullets several times. She has been transported to a local hospital for injury treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened at a residence located near the 8200 South block of 1640 West around 1:10 a.m. Officers say the home is a “known gang house” and has been the target of several drive-by shootings in the past.

When police first arrived at the scene, they located a possible suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting.

When authorities tried stopping the vehicle, the suspects did not cooperate and fled the scene instead, leading police on a chase.

During the pursuit, officers managed to spike the suspect’s vehicle tires.

The pursuit ended near 7100 W Utah Highway 201 in the Magna area. All three juvenile suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Police say several other people were found in the house along with the injured teen girl.

Authorities are still investigating the case and are working to determine whether the arrested juveniles were involved in the drive-by shooting.