Thousands without power after early morning storm blows through Northern Utah

WASATCH FRONT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands are without power Saturday morning after a powerful wind storm blew through parts of Northern Utah.

High winds hit the Wasatch Front just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 132 outages affecting close to 4,500 customers in Salt Lake, Tooele, Davis, Weber and Box Elder Counties.

No word on when the power will be restored.

If you encounter a downed power line, treat it as live and dangerous. Contact Rocky Mountain Power to report downed lines and to get an update on power outages in your area:

rockymountainpower.net/outages-safety.html

You may also report an outage via text:

text OUT to 759677