Thousands of Utahns still recovering from windstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A two-day howling windstorm has thousands of Utahns recovering Wednesday night.

In Farmington, Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy told us, “We see the highest wind gusts at 99 mph.”

The winds toppled century-old trees. Cemetery crews in Hyrum leaving one 100-year-old tree as a symbolic gesture for one family burying their mother Wednesday.

“The smell of fresh pine and she loved camping, she loved the outdoors,” Wayne Carlsen said to ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro.

Roughly 78 miles away in Salt Lake City, blown over trees knocked down powerlines causing utility crews to work 16-20 hour shifts to get Utahns back online.

Travis Hiatt with Rocky Mountain Power said, “It literally snapped this pole behind me in half, and this one tree, just to kind of put it in perspective, is responsible for about 1500 people being out of power.”

The widespread outages concerning many as utility crews work to get the power restored by Thursday.

Rose Park resident Karen Clayton said, “I’m worried about food storage, the fridge going out, there’s no heat, and it was pretty cold last night.”

Governor Gary Herbert saw the storm’s destruction in Rose Park and Centerville. He issued a State of Emergency because of all the damage in the state.

Because of all the down trees, many landfills are waving green waste fees for residents. We’re told lines are long so please plan accordingly.