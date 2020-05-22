SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the Department of Workforce Services works its way through thousands of unemployment cases, those who were on food stamps and medicaid as a result of losing their jobs, are starting to see and end to those programs.

Brooke Porter Coles, public information officer for DWFS, said all of their assistance programs have income limits and receiving benefits like unemployment insurance can impact eligibility.

Coles said there are however, some important things to know about the way UI payments count towards your limits.

“The additional $600 stimulus payments do not count for Medicaid eligibility (the regular UI payments do),” said Coles. “The $600 payments do count for individuals’ eligibility for SNAP (food stamps).”

Coles said they have been instructed by the Health Department not to close Medicaid cases during the pandemic so if anyone’s case has been closed (not denied), they will reopen those Medicaid cases.

For anyone who loses medicaid, they are asked to contact the Federal Exchange (Obamacare). Being denied medicaid is considered a qualifying event, so even though the Exchange may not have an open enrollment, this would be an exception to be able to apply.

The DWS shares certain information with the Exchange as a referral such as household composition, citizenship/Social Security number(s), countable income, address, the reason for closure/denial, as well as tax information (if they have it).

Customers are encouraged to go onto the Exchange and review available plans. We also refer customers to 211 for medical resources or community clinics which charge on a sliding-fee scale as well as a few free clinics.

Individuals who have questions about their case should contact our Eligibility Services Division.