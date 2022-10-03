DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.

Clearfield, Utah, was recently named as one of 2022’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families, jumping to No. 6 on the list. Fortune’s editors said they analyzed more than 215,000 data points across roughly 2,000 U.S. cities and towns to narrow down the best places to raise a family.

Clearfield ranked high in the versatile lifestyles the location offers, the abundance of job opportunities it provides, and the high-quality medical center it houses, according to the magazine.

The company recognized Clearfield for the dual lifestyle its residents enjoy. Whether you’re looking to raise little ones in a safe suburb, or are true to the mountains and crave outdoor adventure, Clearfield is equipped to bring residents the best of both worlds, according to Fortune.

With the Wasatch Mountain Range nearby, citizens of Clearfield have access to an abundance of outdoor activities, including mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, as well as hiking and birding which Fortune says is best done at the Great Salt Lake Shoreland Preserve, a mere seven-mile drive from Clearfield.

Along with a long list of leisure activities to enjoy just a drive away, many residents of Clearfield also find themselves sitting close to home during work hours.

The town of Clearfield is overflowing with work opportunities and growth, as it is home to some major organizations and companies. Though the area lodges many big-time employers such as the Lifetime Product headquarters, Clearfield is well-known as a military town as it is bordered by the Hill Air Force Base, which Fortune says is the largest single-site employer in the state. This one organization has created thousands of jobs within the city.

Along with steady career options, residents of Clearfield also have high-end medical care close by. Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based non-for-profit medical group has a location in Clearfield’s larger county of Davis. This amenity, along with Clearfield’s 20 nearby nursing homes supports the town’s priority of longevity for older adults.

Along with good health and work-life balance, Clearfield also proves home to more diversity when compared to the rest of the state. Fortune notes that 71.4% of Clearfield residents are white or non-Hispanic, compared to the 85.14% of Utahns who are white or non-Hispanic, as noted by World Population Review.

If you plan on raising children in Clearfield, along with a healthy mix of diversity they will also grow up surrounded by driven, successful peers. Fortune points out that the city’s school district boasts a 96.3% high school graduation rate.

While it is up to the newer, budding generations to choose where and how they raise their families, Clearfield, Utah proves to provide excellent surroundings and necessary resources to ensure everyone in the group is happy, healthy and thriving.

See Fortune’s entire 2022 list of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families.