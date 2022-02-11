This Utah resort ranked among best ski destinations in the world

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret to natives, new residents and travelers alike that Utah is home to some of the best slopes in the world — specifically for skiing.
As part of TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, the best ski destinations from around the world have been named, with Utah making the final list.
Whether you’re just starting out on the bunny slopes or consider yourself a black diamond veteran, these mountains will provide the best powder experience you can find.
The rankings take users’ experiences and reviews into consideration to compile the final list.
The 10 Best U.S. Destinations for skiers are:
- Jackson, Wyoming – Rendezvous Mountain
- Park City, Utah – Deer Valley Resort
- Breckenridge, Colorado – Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Aspen, Colorado – Aspen Mountain
- Vail, Colorado – Vail Mountain Resort
- Steamboat Springs, Colorado – Steamboat Ski Resort
- Bend, Oregon – Mt. Bachelor Ski Area
- Lake Tahoe, California – Heavenly Mountain Resort
- Stowe, Vermont – Stowe Mountain Resort
- Mammoth Lakes, California – Mammoth Mountain
The 10 Best Destinations in the World for skiers are:
- Zermatt, Switzerland
- Jackson, Wyoming
- Banff, Canada
- Whistler, Canada
- Queenstown, New Zealand
- Ortisei, Italy
- Jasper, Canada
- Park City, Utah
- Chamonix, France
- Breckenridge, Colorado
To check out Tripadvisor’s full list of top ski resorts in the world, click here.