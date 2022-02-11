This Utah resort ranked among best ski destinations in the world

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret to natives, new residents and travelers alike that Utah is home to some of the best slopes in the world — specifically for skiing.

As part of TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, the best ski destinations from around the world have been named, with Utah making the final list.

Whether you’re just starting out on the bunny slopes or consider yourself a black diamond veteran, these mountains will provide the best powder experience you can find.

The rankings take users’ experiences and reviews into consideration to compile the final list.

The 10 Best U.S. Destinations for skiers are:

Jackson, Wyoming – Rendezvous Mountain

Park City, Utah – Deer Valley Resort

Breckenridge, Colorado – Breckenridge Ski Resort

Aspen, Colorado – Aspen Mountain

Vail, Colorado – Vail Mountain Resort

Steamboat Springs, Colorado – Steamboat Ski Resort

Bend, Oregon – Mt. Bachelor Ski Area

Lake Tahoe, California – Heavenly Mountain Resort

Stowe, Vermont – Stowe Mountain Resort

Mammoth Lakes, California – Mammoth Mountain

The 10 Best Destinations in the World for skiers are:

Zermatt, Switzerland

Jackson, Wyoming

Banff, Canada

Whistler, Canada

Queenstown, New Zealand

Ortisei, Italy

Jasper, Canada

Park City, Utah

Chamonix, France

Breckenridge, Colorado

To check out Tripadvisor’s full list of top ski resorts in the world, click here.