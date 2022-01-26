This Utah hotel is the top ski lodge in the country

PARK CITY (ABC4) – Park City’s Stein Eriksen Lodge has secured the title of “Best Ski Hotel,” according to the ninth annual Ski Awards. This year’s win marks the seventh time the hotel, which is located on the mountain at Deer Valley Resort, has been named “Best Ski Hotel.”

The Stein Eriksen Lodge is also the only Forbes Five-Star resort and spa located in Utah and has ranked among the “World’s Best Hotels” as denoted by Travel + Leisure magazine, in addition to being named on Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Award’s Gold List and Top 40 Resorts in the Western U.S. lists.

Utah’s Deer Valley Resort was also named as the top ski resort in the United States as part of the Ski Awards.

“Having our industry peers and loyal guests vote Stein Eriksen Lodge this year’s U.S. Best Ski Hotel is the highest honor,” said Russ Olsen, CEO of Stein Collection. “We are incredibly grateful for our staff who continue to provide unparalleled service, and thankful to our skiing audience for placing their trust in us.”

Guests at the Stein Eriksen Lodge are provided with a variety of amenities including ski-in, ski-out access to the slopes, decadent dining options – including the opportunity to enjoy a meal in a private outdoor alpenglobe, 24-hour room service, and a full slate of spa treatments. Current weekend booking prices for The Stein Eriksen lodge begin at around $1500 for a deluxe bedroom for two adults.