This Utah cabin tops list of most-liked homes on Airbnb’s Instagram in 2021

UTAH (ABC4) – Airbnb has unveiled its list of the 10 most-liked homes from its Instagram in 2021, and an A-Frame cabin in Hildale, Utah topped the list.

The cabin looks over the southern side of the Zion Mountains, located right near the Zion National Park.

Between January and September of 2021, new Airbnb hosts in Utah with only one listing on the app’s marketplace and booking service generated a total of $10 million in revenue.

Here is a list of the most-liked homes on Airbnb’s Instagram in 2021:

Zion EcoCabin (Hilsdale, UT) – The panoramic views of the Zion Mountains earned this Airbnb the top spot on the list.

2. Raven Rock Treehouse (Fletcher, NC) – This treehouse cabin is located in a 40 acre wilderness wildlife preserve.

3. Crow’s Nest (Monte Rio, CA) – This Airbnb is located high in the redwoods of Monte Rio, offering a bird’s eye view of the old growth forest surrounding the property.

4. The Kingdom A-Frame (Burke, VT) – This 1968 A-Frame is minutes away from Kingdom Trails, Burke Mountain, and Lake Willoughby.

5. The Woodlands House (Sandy, OR) – This house sits on five acres of old growth forest and is surrounded by towering pine trees.

6. Villa Amalfi (Tulum, Mexico) – The modern villa is characterized by clean lines, open spaces, and huge windows.

7. Mariner Boathouse (Belgrade, Serbia) – The boathouse is docked at the junction of the Sava and Danube rivers.

8. Maison Lafleur (Le Vignau, France) – The traditional wood-frame farmhouse dates dates back to the 18th century and is surrounded by century-old oak trees.

9. Hermosa Cabaña (Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo, Mexico) – This cabin is located close to the mountain villages of Mineral del Chico and Mineral del Monte, and is surrounded by forest.

10. Historic Guesthouse and Gardens (Marietta, GA) – This greenhouse once belonged to two former Georgia governors.