BOULDER, Utah (ABC4) – Located near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Boulder is one Utah city that has continued to remain remote and isolated for decades.

It is believed that prehistoric groups have been living in Boulder as far back as 1 A.D. It was not until 1889 that pioneers came and established the area as a town. It was officially recognized as a town in 1958.

Many people come to visit Boulder for its history, restaurants and local museum. There are multiple campgrounds and trails for those visiting. The population today is only a little over 200.

While roads have been built to connect Boulder to the main highway, it still claims to be one of the last communities in the continental United States to receive its mail by mule train.

Another remote location to note is the Supai village in the Grand Canyon. This small group of people live on the Havasupi Reservation and receive all their mail and supplies either by mule train or helicopter.