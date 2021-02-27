‘This is your last will and testament’, Provo man fires multiple rounds at officers, charged

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The man suspected of shooting a Provo police officer during Thursday’s officer-involved shooting has been charged, according to arrest records.

On February 25th at approximately 12:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to 80 south and 900 east in Provo for several reports of gunshots and an erratic man wandering the area.

According to arresting documents, one caller informed officers the man had a gun and was last seen at an apartment where he lives.

Upon arrival, arrest records reveal officers found the glass on the apartment building’s door had been shattered. Police officers entered the apartment and continued towards the suspect’s room where arrest documents say they made contact with the suspect, Keith Justin Taylor.

Officials say, while speaking with Taylor, he stated he was an employee for the NSA and the DEA. Taylor then admitted to shooting the apartment building’s glass door telling officers he did it because he was being harassed, according to court documents.

Police reported that Taylor asked the officers to contact the DEA to verify his employment. One officer, in an attempt to coax the suspect away from the doorway, told Taylor he was on the phone with the DEA and they needed to speak with him for further confirmation.

Reports show while Taylor attempted to take the officer’s cellphone, other officers tried to grab him. Taylor reportedly slipped through the officers’ grip leading police on a foot chase. Arrest records state, “Mr. Taylor ran down a short hallway to a bedroom where he retrieved an AR-15 style rifle with a suppressor, turned towards officers who were pursuing, and at approximately 13:05 hours began to fire multiple rounds.”

According to the Provo Police Department, as soon as Taylor began firing multiple rounds, officers then decided to return fire. As the gunfight ensued, Taylor struck one officer and yelled ‘This is your last will and testament’ according to court records.

The injured officer was then able to extract himself from the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment for his gunshot wounds.

When officers took Taylor into custody, they found he was also injured during the gun battle. He was also taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.



On Friday, February 26, detectives with the Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team attempted to interview Taylor about the incident however, he requested to speak with an attorney instead.

On Saturday, February 27, Taylor was then transported from the hospital to the Utah County Jail where he was booked on the following charges, one count of felony discharge of a firearm and three counts of attempted aggravated murder.

This is preliminary information extracted from legal arresting documents.

