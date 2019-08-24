Third-annual Bratwurst-Eating Championship at Snowbird

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4 News) – The second-ranked competitive eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA, and other top-ranked eaters gathered at Snowbird Saturday for the third-annual Bratwurst-Eating Championship.









This year, The Snowbird Bratwurst Eating Championship showcased the battle between man and woman over 10 minutes of grueling, delicious competition.

In 2018 Geoffrey Esper ate 33, 4.5oz, brats in 10 minutes taking home the title of Snowbird Bratwurst-Eating Champion of the World.

It was Espers first time facing the bratwurst in a contest setting. He fell one brat short of Gideon Oji’s 2017 world-record of 34 brats in 10 minutes-the mark to beat this year.

This year Esper set a new 4.5oz brats World Record with 36 brats in 10 minutes.

