Theta Wellness Center Can Change Lives

Lindsey Miles, 23, had been diagnosed with depression, including Bipolar Type II and anxiety.

She struggled with self harm, an eating disorder, and hating herself.  She wanted to change, to be better and get out and live, but never felt good enough or motivated to do it.

She’d tried different treatments and medications, but nothing seemed to work, or last long.

Then, Lindsey discovered Theta Wellness Center.

Through the Theta Chamber, and other treatments, Lindsey says she started feeling better almost immediately.

Theta works by changing the neural pathways in your brain, thus changing your life.

For more information, please visit: www.thetawellnesscenter.com.

This segment contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

