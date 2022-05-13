UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re expecting a baby, planning for one or just tossing around ideas, a name remains an important part of one’s identity.

Whether you want your baby’s name to stand out, blend in or honor familial traditions, a new report released by the Social Security Administration (SSA) shows the most popular baby names in Utah — a perfect guide for potential names.

Every year, the SSA publishes a report on names compiled from Social Security card applications for new births. The report shows names in the U.S. database dating all the way back to 1880. Now that researchers have compiled the final list for 2021, let’s take a look at the names that swept Utah by storm.

The most popular names for Utah boys in 2021 were:

Oliver Liam Jack William Henry

The most popular names for Utah girls in 2021 were:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Evelyn Hazel

“Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021,” researchers say. “Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names.”

The study finds only one name out of both Top 10 lists had changed from last year — “Theodore” replacing “Alexander” in the 10th spot for boys.

“The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time — welcome to the club, Teddy!”

SSA began publishing its annual list of popular baby names beginning in 1997. Along with each state’s top baby names, the data also shows the most trendy and fastest-rising names every year.

The Top 5 Fastest-Rising Boy’s Names in 2021 were:

Amiri Eliam Colter Ozzy Loyal

The Top 5 Fastest-Rising Girl’s Names in 2021 were:

Raya Wrenley Angelique Vida Emberlynn

The Top 10 Names for Boys in the U.S. in 2021 were:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

The Top 10 Names for Girls in the U.S. in 2021 were:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

To check out the full list of the most popular baby names in the country, click here.

To see how popular your name is throughout American history, click here.