These Utah hotels are crowned best in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As locals and travelers travel around Utah, not only are the natural sights incomparable, so too are the world-class resorts.

U.S. News & World Report has released their annual rankings of Best Hotels and the results crown several Utah standouts as the best, not only in the state, but the nation.

If you’re looking for the ultimate experience during your next hotel stay, it’s safe to say you’ll be experiencing the best of the best at these local resorts.

The Top 10 Best Hotels in Utah according to the report are:

Montage Deer Valley – Park City

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection – Wanship

Stein Eriksen Lodge – Park City

The St. Regis Deer Valley – Park City

The Grand America Hotel – Salt Lake City

Waldorf Astoria Park City – Park City

Kimpton Hotel Monaco – Salt Lake City

Amangiri – Canyon Point

Goldener Hirsch Inn – Park City

The Inn At Entrada – St. George

To check out this year’s full list of the best hotels in Utah, click here.