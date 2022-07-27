UTAH (ABC4) – Those planning a camping trip in the future should plan ahead as some formerly free Utah campgrounds will now be charging campers.

The Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) will be implementing new user fees at 15 campgrounds, all of which were previously free to use.

“Recreating on America’s public lands is more popular than ever, as people seek to enjoy the great outdoors,” said BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “These recreation fees will generate funding to improve access, refresh campground infrastructure and enhance the BLM’s ability to support local economies.”

BLM says implementation of the new fees and permits may begin on Jan. 6, 2023.

The Price Field Office will establish fees in 12 campgrounds:

New Joes

Cottonwood Canyon

Buckhorn Wash

The Wickiup

The Wedge

South Temple Wash

San Rafael Reef

Temple Mountain Townsite

Little Wild Horse

Sand Wash

Jurassic

Millsite

Fees include:

Increase the individual campsite nightly rate from $6.00 or $8.00 to $20.00

Increase the group site nightly rate from $20.00 to $75.00

Add fee campgrounds at all 12 locations, with the same $20.00 per night fee and $75.00 for group sites.

The Richfield Field Office will establish fees in these campgrounds:

Flat Rate Fee of $65 per night:

Saul’s Meadow

South Point (Otter Creek)

Individual Campsite Fee of $10:

Saul’s Meadow

Fisherman’s Beach (Otter Creek)

Individual Campsite Fee of $15:

Beas Lewis Flat

Summerville Campground

The Salt Lake Field Office will establish a new Fivemile Pass Recreation Area with a permit system and fees.

BLM says the funds will be “invested into the same recreation site where they are collected to help keep pace with demand and better serve local communities.”

The new changes come as a result of public comments received and reviewed by The BLM Utah Resource Advisory Council. The new rates for recommended for approval over the past few years — the Richfield Field Office business plan was approved in June 2019, the Price Field Office business plan in June 2020, and the Salt Lake Field Office business plan in November 2020.

Check out the latest information on campground fees across Utah.