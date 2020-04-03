There are still ways to stop child abuse during pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you see blue pinwheels out and about, it is to say that every child has a right to their childhood.

Harmony House helps save any Ohio Valley child from physical, sexual abuse and drug endangerment, and these services aren’t stopping as in-house therapists are now connecting with people virtually, reaching children in both West Virginia and Ohio.

The area is already known to suffer from an opioid crisis, and now organization leaders say this pandemic adds to a traumatic time for our country. Some parents could be experiencing heightened stress, and though food programs are still available, students aren’t getting the same services they were getting before when attending school.

There have been some concerns nationally on how services will continue to keep kids safe —

If home wasn’t a safe place to be, were people going to get the reports and how were people going to be able to receive help?

Ask. Ask how people are doing. Ask if they are doing alright, and to remember that if you would have a suspicion that a child is not safe, you can still report to the state’s 1-800 number or local law enforcement entity. Kate Stewart, Community Education Coordinator at Harmony House:

Signs of abuse come in many forms from a physical altercation to noticing a kid fearful to go home.

Even if it’s a suspicion, if you see something, say something. This month and any month.