Therapeutic Teddy Bears through ‘The Comfort Cub’

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Marcella Johnson knows that feeling first hand. She lost her fourth child more than 20 years ago to a life-limiting disease. Today, she's helping others in similar distressing situations.

As the founder of The Comfort Cub, Marcella is channeling her energy into her non-profit that provides weighted therapy teddy bears to anyone experiencing a broken heart (also known as Takotsubo Syndrome ) as a result of a significant loss of a baby or miscarriage.

The Comfort Cub also aids those who have suffered any type of loss, be it a beloved spouse, sibling, parent, or pet. Even for those who experienced a job loss or the elderly with limited visitors due to the COVID pandemic. With social distancing still in place, it’s a great way to enjoy a lasting hug safely for immediate relief and comfort.