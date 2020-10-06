Therapeutic Teddy Bears through ‘The Comfort Cub’

ABC4 News – October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Marcella Johnson knows that feeling first hand. She lost her fourth child more than 20 years ago to a life-limiting disease. Today, she’s helping others in similar distressing situations.

As the founder of The Comfort Cub, Marcella is channeling her energy into her non-profit that provides weighted therapy teddy bears to anyone experiencing a broken heart (also known as Takotsubo Syndrome) as a result of a significant loss of a baby or miscarriage.

The Comfort Cub also aids those who have suffered any type of loss, be it a beloved spouse, sibling, parent, or pet. Even for those who experienced a job loss or the elderly with limited visitors due to the COVID pandemic. With social distancing still in place, it’s a great way to enjoy a lasting hug safely for immediate relief and comfort.

