Their side of the story: Police post videos of activist arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police posted 4 body cam videos to their YouTube site to show the other side of what happened in a confrontation with activists on New Year’s Day.

Above is an excerpt of one of the videos, edited by ABC4 for language. You can see all four videos in their entirety on the Salt Lake Police Department’s You Tube Page here:

The videos contain graphic language.

In the video the police officers make an arrest of two people who are camping at the site. Activists begin to confront the officers.

The two people who are being arrested appear to be cooperating with officers, and one even tries to explain why she is being arrested.

The confrontation begins to get more and more angry and extreme language is used on the officers, at this point they decide to arrest one of the activists.

Salt Lake Police have released over 2 hours of video surrounding the arrest, and made it available on their twitter feed.