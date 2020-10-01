‘Their heart stops…and they’re gone.’ A front-line doctor’s emotional plea to wear a mask

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dr. Clark Bishop a front-line worker in the pandemic crisis was asked by Governor Gary Herbert to talk about the pandemic at the Governor’s COVID-19 briefing.

The doctor has been practicing since 1985 and he said he loves his job. Bishop said Utah County is his home, but “I am saddened about what’s happening there because of the controversies around this disease, it’s become contentious and it does not need to be contentious.”

The doctor said we have had mixed messages about the wearing of masks, and it has been somewhat confusing, he pointed out there has been some emerging science that tells us that masks help prevent disease.

Bishop said he wanted to make two points today, “Masks make a difference.” Dr. Bishop said that when we started having COVID-19 affecting people in Utah, one of the hotspots was Summit County.

The Doctor said, “They had a mask mandate, a lot of people did not like a mask mandate, they did not like being told what to do.” People wore masks and soon they dropped off being a hotspot.

“Now we have a hotspot in Utah County, my home, and we need to do the same thing, we need to wear these masks, to help us prevent that.” He continued paraphrasing the Governor, “the three things that will help us to win, one of them is wear the mask, the second thing is wash your hands frequently, and the third thing is watch your distance.”

A patient at a hospital. (NEXSTAR)

He pointed to an anecdotal story about two hairstylists who had the virus and wore their masks, and not one of their clients caught COVID-19.

He mentioned another situation where it did not go so well. Where a woman on an airplane, she was sick, she did not know she had COVID-19, she had symptoms and was coughing, she was on a plane and at the end, 27 people got sick from one “super-spreader.”

“My concern is if we don’t wear masks, and we continue to have this surge, then we will have to shut down our businesses, our schools,” Bishop says.

The second point Bishop wanted to make was “does it make a difference?” He continued ‘if only 1% of people in Utah die, why don’t we just have rave parties, all get-together and who gets sick, gets sick and most people will…won’t die, and we’ll get over it.”

The Doctor continued with building emotion, “My plea is please don’t do that, the people who get sick with COVID are very, very sick and each one that I see it’s heartbreaking.”

“I wish you could see what it’s like, to see someone who’s got COVID and is not sure they are going to survive. They’re in the ICU all alone no visitors nowadays, writing goodbye notes to their children.”

Choked with emotion Bishop said, “That’s not something that’s easy to watch.”

“I wish you could see the fear in the family’s eyes, when they see someone transferred to the intensive care unit, afraid that they are going to die. I wish you could hear the friends of people saying, ‘I pray morning noon and night and in between for my friend in the ICU.”

(File/Getty)

Dr. Bishop said COVID can be very cruel, “just when you think someone is better, their lungs are starting to improve, then their heart stops…and they’re gone.”

The doctor talked about COVID-19’s lingering after effects, how people barely move after, and their oxygen levels plummet from fibrosis in their lungs. The doctor talked about long-haulers who have persistent symptoms.

Bishop said there are three things that can make a difference, they are small things, he said some people may think they are foolish things, but they can make a difference.

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

Watch your distance.

“And if we do these things we can help bring this to a close, and win this thing,” concluded Bishop.