The Weeknd postpones existing tour dates, plans to move world tour to summer 2022

(ABC4) – The Weeknd announced Monday that he will be moving the dates for his “After Hours Til Dawn” Stadium Tour to summer of 2022.

The world tour was set to hit North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East in March and April, but announced the singer announced on Twitter that the dates would commence in the summer.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” the artist said on Twitter.

The Weeknd said current tickets will be refunded automatically and current ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets at the stadium shows when they officially go on sale.

No new dates have been released for the tour yet.

The Weeknd earned his first Grammy win in 2015 for Best Contemporary Album Beauty Behind The Madness which featured hits like The Hills which amassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube.