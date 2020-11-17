The U.S. Senate approves bill to name Utah’s Federal Courthouse in honor of Orrin Hatch

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Senate approved legislation to rename the Federal Courthouse in honor of Senator Orrin Hatch.
Senator Lee and Senator Romney introduced the legislation and made this joint statement.
“Senator Orrin Hatch dedicated his life to serving our country and our state. As one of the longest-serving chairmen of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he played a pivotal role in the confirmation of many current and retired Supreme Court justices. Senator Hatch’s positive impact on the state of Utah and the nation’s federal judiciary cannot be overstated, and it is only appropriate that Utah’s federal courthouse be named in his honor.”
