SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Halloween can be an extra spooky time for children with food allergies, but The Teal Pumpkin Project is working to fix that.

To participate in the project, simply provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters and place a teal pumpkin on your doorstep to indicate that you have non-food treats available.

The Food Allergy Research and Education nonprofit reports that one in 13 children have food allergies. By participating in the project, FARE said, you are promoting inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.

Additionally, project participants can add their homes to The Teal Pumpkin Project Map, making the experience easier for non-food trick-or-treaters.

“The more houses added to the map, the more inclusive (and therefore more fun) we can make Halloween,” the project states.

Allergy-safe tips for trick-or-treating

Every year, millions of children look forward to Halloween, according to FARE, but kids with allergies have to approach the fun with extra caution. Many treats are off limits for these children, either because of allergens in the ingredients or because of cross-contamination.

To make trick-or-treating a safe experience, FARE offers the following tips: