The stunning woodworking of Apline Worx

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mike Schafer, owner of Alpine Worx creates the most stunning wooden mosaic wall art with a story behind every piece. The colors and textures are incredible, and Mike often works in Utah landscapes to his artistry at the requests of his clients.

Not only is he a master of wall art, but furniture pieces as well! A construction worker, he was his bases covered with his building skills and his artistic eye. With tools passed down from his own grandfather, Mike’s young son now loves helping him create and build in the garage!

Keep Alpine Worx in mind this holiday season, shop local, and give your friends and family a one-of-a-kind custom gift! Keep your eye out for holiday deals, and reach out to Mike online at www.alpine-worx.com and on IG @alpineworx