The secret to living to be 100-years-old

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah Governor Gary Herbert honored 100-year-old Utah residents at the 33rd Centenarian Celebration Tuesday.

Utah currently has 204 centenarians, 64 of whom attended Tuesday’s luncheon with their families from all across the state.

The Centenarian Class of 2019 is one of the largest in the celebration’s history.

Ten World War II veterans, a pioneer in jazz music, two women who have been friends since their 1933 high school graduation and a couple who has been married 77 years were in attendance.

Many of them shared their best-kept secret…”How do you live to be 100-years-old”. Check out the video to see their answers.

