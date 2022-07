CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new grass fire in Sardine Canyon that began on Saturday is impeding traffic at this time.

The Logan Cache Police Department (LCPD) has announced that the Sardine Canyon Fire has led authorities to close off one lane of southbound traffic on Highway 89.

Fire units are on scene and are working to tame the flames.

LCPD advises residents to take caution if you have to travel through the area.