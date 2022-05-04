SALT LAKE CITY (ACB4) – Prepare to win big, as ‘The Price is Right’ is coming to the Eccles theater this fall.

On Nov. 2, the remake of television’s longest-running and most popular show will give attendees the chance to “Come On Down,” as tag-lined by the show’s host, Drew Carey.

This version of the show will not be televised, and will instead be a live, interactive stage experience.

Prizes could include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car.

The evening will be filled with classic games just like on the interactive TV hit, such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, and The Big Wheel.

To reserve tickets today, click here.