SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Meet Sydney Walton, he’s 101, a proud World War II veteran, and he’s decided to go on one last mission. The No Regrets Tour! He’s visiting all 50 states and meeting the Governors, to raise awareness we are losing our WWII veterans.

RELATED: Remembering fallen veterans

Why would he do this? Because he has one personal regret. Not meeting the last of the Civil War Veterans when he could.

He’s did spend a day in Zion Park.

Now he’s at the west side of the Capitol Building, the years might not stop Sydney, but the pandemic has put the breaks on everyone, so just to be safe the meeting is outside of the Capitol. This is the second time the governor has tried to meet Sydney, the first time was back in October and the meeting was canceled.

RELATED: Veteran Guarded Nazi’s during War Crimes Trial

A press release sent to ABC4 said that Sydney is a living testimony to the brave soldiers who fought for our freedoms today.





Since he started the No Regrets Tour:

President Trump met with him in the Oval Office (4/11/19); the 75th Anniversary of D-Day featured him on onstage in Normandy with both Trump and Macron (6/6/19); and the Super Bowl honored him at this year’s Coin Toss ceremony (2/2/20).

Born February 11, 1919 in New York City, Sidney joined the Army in March ’41 “to kill Hitler” – nine months before Pearl Harbor – and served for the entire war, returning to NYC in ’46.

RELATED: Veteran owned business donates pies to McKay-Dee health workers

Sidney’s continued patriotism for America is a driving force behind his campaign; as he declares at every stop, “I love this country!”

28 governors so far have met with Sidney and welcomed him to their state:

Gina Raimondo, RI – 4/24/18 Charlie Baker, MA – 4/30/18 Paul LePage, ME – 5/4/18 Dannel Malloy, CT – 5/10/18 Andrew Cuomo, NY – 5/18/18 Phil Murphy, NJ – 5/24/18 Eric Holcomb, IN – 5/28/18 Pete Ricketts, NE – 6/11/18 Bill Haslam, TN – 6/19/18 Matt Bevin, KY – 6/26/18 Bruce Rauner, IL – 7/3/18 Rick Scott, FL – 7/11/18 Bill Walker, AK – 9/25/18 David Ige, HI – 10/5/18 Jay Inslee, WA – 10/17/18 Kate Brown, OR – 10/22/18 John Edwards, LA – 12/11/18 Phil Bryant, MS – 12/17/18 Greg Abbott, TX – 12/18/18 Henry McMaster, SC – 4/26/19 Mike Parson, MO – 5/2/19 Roy Cooper, NC – 6/24/19 Gavin Newsom, CA – 7/29/19 Phil Scott, VT – 11/5/19 Chris Sununu, NH – 11/7/19 Larry Hogan, MD – 11/15/19 Steve Sisolak, NV – 3/9/20 Doug Ducey, AZ – 3/26/20 Gary Herbert, UT – 6/2/20

Part of the money raised for the tour goes to the American Veterans Center in Washington D.C. If you wish to contribute you can see how at www.gosydneygo.com