The National Parks Service celebrates their 103 birthday with free park entrance

Utah (ABC4 News) –

The National Parks Service is celebrating their 103 birthday with free National Park entrance to all attendees.

The National Park Service was created on August 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act.

Now, each year on August 25 the National Parks Service works with partners to celebrate the anniversary.

