‘The most beautiful, loving, and amazing soul’ says family of woman killed in Midvale homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Family members of the woman who was killed in what police say was a domestic violence homicide released a statement on Facebook Friday.

They described Utahna Halona Erickson as “the most beautiful, loving, and amazing soul.” They added that she “made everything beautiful” and “always went out of her way to bring family and friends together.”

The rest of the statement said the following:

“The best daughter, sister, auntie, granddaughter, friend, and above all wonderful mother to her two children. Her physical presence in our family will be greatly missed. She was taken from us way too soon in a way that we will never understand. Our family has been strengthened and lifted up by everyone’s love and support during this difficult and challenging time. The posts and beautiful comments from everyone that knew her have touched us all and for that you’ve joined our “family circle.” We’ve provided a link for any donations that will go towards her two angels “Preslee” and “Weston.” We would like to thank the amazing police officers, detectives, victim advocates, EMS, firefighters, and other public servants who have sacrificed their time to support, uplift, and mourn with us. They have a long and difficult road ahead of them that no child should have to travel, however, we will come together as an army of family & friends to love and protect them. May you all love your kids relentlessly, give your siblings an extra call to tell them you love them and cherish the moments with your parents and grandparents whenever you can. We miss you Tahna, and we will forever cherish our memories. Until we meet again we’ll keep the imprint of your love permanently engraved in our hearts and souls and we will honor you by raising your kids together and staying strong together as a family, #Halonastron”

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

