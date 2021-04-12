The mindful tools you need to choosing happy

Blogger Violeta Granados was in studio for our Mindful Monday segment today to tells us the story of when she suddenly became a single mom, bringing home a newborn son on her own. “My circumstances weren’t ideal, but I had two choices: continue to be unhappy, or choose happiness. I chose happiness”, she says. After reading that only a happy mom can raise a happy child, Vi says that resonated with her deeply, because as moms we want the best for our kids.

We love Vi’s tips, and her brave story to true authenticity! Follow along with her journey on IG @justanotherinstagal where she says any mama can reach out for advice, or just to chat!

Choose Happiness.

You have to make that choice! You can either feel the way you do, or you can progress. We do things every day that we don’t want to do, and sometimes although we don’t want to do the work on us, we just simply have to.

Get the tools you need

Seek out mental health and find a therapist you feel comfortable with and connect with. If mental health is something you can’t afford, there are many programs out there who have mental health programs like The Jewish Community Center. They connect you with a therapist and go off a sliding fee scale.

Read books that feed your soul. There are many books out there that are medically and science driven, and also some written by those who have experienced what you may be feeling. Ask your friends what books they’ve read or borrow, and share your finds.

Follow positive and mental health accounts on social media. We spend so much time scrolling, si cultivate a better, more meaningful feed to feed you daily.

Here’s where the fun and meaningful stuff begins!

Fill your cup. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so fill yourself up. It could be calling that girlfriend that leaves you feeling even better after a conversation, taking a bath and listening to a great playlist, or even trying a new type of class, like hot yoga!

Savor the moments, and look for the good in everything. I was left in a situation to bring home a baby alone from the hospital and had to shift my mindset to “this baby boy is healthy and he’s mine. All mine!” I would count his toes, kiss his face and just take in all the newborn moments.

Booster your self-confidence

Be nice to yourself. That little voice that tells you you’re killin’ it (or not) is way more powerful than you might think. If you don’t believe in yourself, who will?

Practice Gratitude

Pick a time every week to sit down and write about your blessings, reflecting on what went right or what you are grateful for. Sometimes it helps to pick a number (such as three to five things ) that you will identify each week. I personally meditate, and that’s where I connect and mentally thank the universe for what I have. Do what works for you.

Practice journaling.

This is where I practice gratitude, reset when I regress, and prioritize problems, fears, and concerns. This is also where I can see progress because sometimes we don’t see it, even though it’s there.

Practice kindness to live a happier life

I don’t know why, but this has been so impactful for me. We’re often so focused on boosting our own happiness that we ignore how we affect others and forget about this ripple effect of just being kind.

Building healthy relationships

Healthy relationships are the most important factor in both our health and our happiness. Having that healthy tribe that are not only meaningful relationships, but your life cheerleaders are another element to just being happy.

Lastly, I would add that what you’re feeling is just temporary. I know how it feels to be a little hopeless and depleted. But progress is progress. And progress can equal happiness.