NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A massive flag flying over North Ogden is coming down, concluding Veteran’s Day Celebrations, but an organization that aims to honor those who have served our country is asking residents to keep the flag and what it means in your heart, every day.

“The Major”, is the largest free-flying flag weighing 500 pounds, according to Ryan Wilcox.

“6 to 8 months in preparation for taking care of the flag and that’s everything from sewing, what we call the sock what we put it up in,” said Wilcox.

About one hundred volunteers for Follow the Flag North Ogden, put in hours of labor to hang “The Major” in the Cold Water Canyon.

“It’s about an hour hike to get up and it’s not an insignificant thing when you’re carrying a 500-pound flag,” he added.

It’s named after the North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, who was killed in Afghanistan, but it’s dedicated to all those who serve the United States of America.

“Losing officer Lyday this year, Daniel Sorenson, Lt. Allen, whose funeral we held on the fourth of July this year, all of those are fresh in our minds, so we’re reminded of the real cost, of the freedom we have,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox says the ability to hang “The Major”, serves as a reminder, no matter what is going on in the world, America is the land of the free and the home of the brave.

“We’re going to be okay. That flag is stood the test of time. It’s worn, it’s been through the battle before and she’s still flying,” said Wilcox.

MORE NEWS: