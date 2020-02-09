The Logan Chocolate festival celebrates the best of a favorite taste.

LOGAN (ABC4 News) A delicious celebration, of one of the world’s favorite treats, chocolate! Chocolate lovers in Logan found themselves in a sweet dream with their favorite chocolate treats everywhere they could look, smell or taste.

This year chocolate makers were greeted with a new category, the Premier Showcase. The category is open to anyone..but this is where the best of the best face off and show their chocolate talents. Pastry Chefs, Chocolates, caterers, community groups, any one, but if you enter this category you enter your best.

The event surprised chocolate lovers with a couple of unexpected extras a home pasta making lesson from Chef Barney (from Crumb Bros), as well as how to create a Spanish Tapas dinner for 8. Tapas is a small portion of different types of Spanish food.

This years chocolate winners:

Grand Prize – Chocolate Cremini

Peoples Choice, Open Contest – Notorious RBG (rum, banana, ganache) brownies.

Peoples Choice, Premier Showcase: Stand for Equality Chocolate Raspberry Truffles

The Logan Chocolate Festival is a charity event.

ABC4 News thanks Colleen O’Neill for helping us with the pictures.























What people are looking at right now: