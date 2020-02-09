LOGAN (ABC4 News) A delicious celebration, of one of the world’s favorite treats, chocolate! Chocolate lovers in Logan found themselves in a sweet dream with their favorite chocolate treats everywhere they could look, smell or taste.
This year chocolate makers were greeted with a new category, the Premier Showcase. The category is open to anyone..but this is where the best of the best face off and show their chocolate talents. Pastry Chefs, Chocolates, caterers, community groups, any one, but if you enter this category you enter your best.
The event surprised chocolate lovers with a couple of unexpected extras a home pasta making lesson from Chef Barney (from Crumb Bros), as well as how to create a Spanish Tapas dinner for 8. Tapas is a small portion of different types of Spanish food.
This years chocolate winners:
- Grand Prize – Chocolate Cremini
- Peoples Choice, Open Contest – Notorious RBG (rum, banana, ganache) brownies.
- Peoples Choice, Premier Showcase: Stand for Equality Chocolate Raspberry Truffles
The Logan Chocolate Festival is a charity event.
ABC4 News thanks Colleen O’Neill for helping us with the pictures.
What people are looking at right now:
- Utahns get set to watch the Oscars
- The Logan Chocolate festival celebrates the best of a favorite taste.
- Utah man charged with girlfriend’s death to spend one year in jail
- Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks world record.
- Department of Defense releases identity of two fallen soldiers